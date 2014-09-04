A pedestrian and cars are reflected in a Nissan Motor logo at the company's dealership in Tokyo July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) is recalling 55,000 vehicles in Japan over a glitch in the gasoline engine starter motor, the company said on Thursday.

Nissan is recalling the March compact car manufactured between February 2010 and July 2013. The harness in the starter motor could overheat and the engine may not start or is hard to start, spokesman Chris Keeffe said. No accidents have been reported, he said.

The company will be replacing the starter motor, which will take around one hour.

Separately, the carmaker is conducting a service campaign on 126,000 vehicles globally including the Micra and Sunny over a glitch in the rear drum brake.

The spring inside the brake could break and result in abnormal noise, Keeffe said. No accidents have been reported and Nissan will be replacing the spring in the rear drum brake, which will take about 20 minutes, he said.

(This story corrects headline and paragraph 1 to show glitch is in gasoline engine starter motor, not diesel, after spokesman corrects himself)

