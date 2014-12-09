Cars are reflected in a Nissan Motor logo at the company's dealership in Tokyo July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

DETROIT Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) said on Tuesday it is recalling about 470,000 sport utility vehicles and cars globally for possible fuel leaks.

Nissan is recalling the vehicles from model years 2012 through 2015 because fuel pressure sensors may not have been sufficiently tightened during production. That could lead to a fuel leak over time due to heat and vibration, increasing the risk of a fire, according to documents posted online by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The affected models have direct injection engines.

A Nissan spokesman said there have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue.

In the United States, the affected vehicles include certain 2012-2014 Nissan Juke SUVs, 2012-2013 Infiniti M56 cars and QX56 SUVs, and 2014-2015 Infiniti Q70 sedans and QX80 SUVs, according to the NHTSA documents. In other markets, affected model names include the Nissan Serena, X-Trail, Patrol, Tiida and Pulsar, Nissan said.

Of the affected vehicles, about 233,000 are in Japan, 143,000 in North America, 22,500 in Europe, and 71,500 in the Middle East, China, Latin America, Africa and other markets, Nissan said.

Dealers will replace the fuel sensors, if needed, at no cost. The spokesman said the automaker began notifying owners globally late last month.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)