Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
TOKYO Nissan Motor Co Ltd expects Takata Corp to pay back to the automaker all costs related to the recent air bag recall, Corporate Vice President Joji Tagawa said.
Nissan, Japan's second-biggest automaker by global sales, recalled 755,500 vehicles globally in June over potentially explosive air bags, supplied by Takata. He declined to give the cost related to the recall.
Separately in China, Nissan is seeing slightly excessive dealership inventory, Tagawa said, adding that while sales could drop in the coming months, the company still aims to hit its profit target for the world's biggest auto market.
Tagawa was speaking to reporters on Monday after Nissan reported a larger-than-expected rise in April-June operating profit, helped by improved sales in the Unites States and China.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest bank, tapped an outsider for its top job on Monday, appointing insurance veteran and AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint, who plans to step down in 2017.
BEIJING Ford Motor Co's luxury unit Lincoln plans to produce luxury SUVs in China by late 2019, as it steps up its move into the world's largest auto market and aims to catch up with German and U.S. rivals who already manufacture in the Asian nation.