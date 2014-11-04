Albertsons held preliminary merger talks with Sprouts: Bloomberg
NEW YORK Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
TOKYO A top Nissan Motor Co executive said on Tuesday that the yen was currently in a good range against the dollar, adding that on the whole, the recent weakening in the Japanese currency was good for the local industry and economy.
"Some people are voicing concern about the yen's weakening, but all in all we think it is positive for industry and the economy," Chief Competitive Officer Hiroto Saikawa told a news conference.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
NEW YORK Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
BADEN BADEN, Germany Wary of their first official encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump's blustery trade agenda, the world's top finance officials were relieved to find new Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin polite and business-like over the weekend.
U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.