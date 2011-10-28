Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
TOKYO Nissan Motor Co said on Friday it would keep its Thai production suspended for at least another week, until November 4, with no sign of an end to the supply chain disruption from the floods there.
Nissan also said it had no plans for now to reduce production elsewhere.
Japan's No.2 automaker had stopped production at its 200,000-vehicles-a-year factory in Thailand from October 17 due to difficulty of procuring components. Its factory has had no direct damage from the floods.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.