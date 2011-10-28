TOKYO Nissan Motor Co said on Friday it would keep its Thai production suspended for at least another week, until November 4, with no sign of an end to the supply chain disruption from the floods there.

Nissan also said it had no plans for now to reduce production elsewhere.

Japan's No.2 automaker had stopped production at its 200,000-vehicles-a-year factory in Thailand from October 17 due to difficulty of procuring components. Its factory has had no direct damage from the floods.

