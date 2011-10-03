STOCKHOLM American Bruce Beutler, one of three scientists who shared the 2011 Nobel Prize for Medicine, said on Monday he hoped his work would lead to new ways to treat inflammatory diseases.

Beutler said he felt "absolutely great" after hearing of his award.

"It's really one of the happiest days of my life," he told Reuters.

Speaking before learning that co-winner Ralph Steinman had died at the weekend, he said he was very happy to share the award with Steinman and Jules Hoffmann.

"I think they are very deserving."

He said he hoped his research "might lead to new treatments for inflammatory and auto-immune disease and possibly new treatments for other kinds of diseases as well".

(Reporting by Veronica Ek: Editing by Angus MacSwan)