Two Americans, Thomas Sargent and Christopher Sims, won the 2011 Nobel economics prize on Monday.

The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded 42 times to 67 laureates since 1969.

The youngest laureate in Economic Sciences was Kenneth J. Arrow, who was 51 when he was awarded the prize in 1972. The oldest laureate to date was Leonid Hurwicz, who was 90 when he was awarded the prize in 2007. He is also the oldest laureate to be awarded any Nobel Prize.

Here are the last 10 winners of the Economics prize:

2011 Thomas Sargent (United States)

Christopher Sims (United States)

2010 Christopher A. Pissarides (Britain/Cyprus)

Peter A. Diamond (United States)

Dale T. Mortensen (United States)

2009 Elinor Ostrom (United States)

Oliver Williamson (United States)

2008 Paul Krugman (United States)

2007 Leonid Hurwicz (United States)

Eric S. Maskin (United States)

Roger B. Myerson (United States)

2006 Edmund Phelps (United States)

2005 Robert Aumann (Israel)

Thomas Schelling (United States)

2004 Finn Kydland (Norway)

Edward Prescott (United States)

2003 Robert Engle (United States)

Clive Granger (Britain)

2002 Daniel Kahneman (Israel/United States)

Vernon Smith (United States)

