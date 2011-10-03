The 2011 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine was awarded on Monday to Bruce Beutler, Jules Hoffmann, and Ralph Steinman for revolutionizing understanding of the immune system by discovering key principles for its activation.

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine have been awarded since 1901. In that year, Emil von Behring from Germany was awarded the prize for his work on serum therapy, particularly for its use in the treatment of diphtheria.

Here is a list of the 10 previous winners:

2011 Bruce Beutler (United States)

Jules Hoffmann (Luxembourg, France)

Ralph Steinman (Canada, United States)

2010 Robert Edwards (Britain)

2009 Elizabeth Blackburn (United States, Australia)

Jack Szostak (United States)

Carol Greider (United States)

2008 Luc Montagnier (France)

Francoise Barre-Sinoussi (France)

Harald Zur Hausen (Germany)

2007 Mario Capecchi (Italy)

Martin Evans (Britain)

Oliver Smithies (Britain, United States)

2006 Craig Mello (United States)

Andrew Fire (United States)

2005 Barry Marshall (Australia)

Robin Warren (Australia)

2004 Richard Axel (United States)

Linda Buck (United States)

2003 Paul Lauterbur (United States)

Peter Mansfield (Britain)

2002 Robert Horvitz (United States)

John Sulston (Britain)

Sources: Reuters/nobelprize.org