STOCKHOLM The Nobel Foundation said on Monday prize money for the 2011 award for medicine or physiology would be transferred to the estate of Nobel laureate Ralph Steinman, who died just days before the winners were announced.

"Money will be transferred to his estate," said Annika Pontikis, a spokeswoman at the Nobel Foundation. "It will be whatever his family decides."

The foundation said a decision to award the prize to the Canadian scientist would remain unchanged despite his death. Steinman was awarded the prize together with Bruce Beutler and Jules Hoffmann for increasing understanding of the immune system.

