UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday welcomed the announcement that a Yemeni and two Liberian women received the Nobel Peace Prize, saying it was "a testament to the power of women."

"Above all, it underscores the vital role that women play in the advancement of peace and security, development, and human rights," Ban said in a statement. "I really congratulate all three winners from the bottom of my heart."

Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Africa's first freely elected female head of state, shared the $1.5 million with compatriot Leymah Gbowee, who led a "sex strike" among her efforts against Liberia's civil war, and Arab activist Tawakul Karman, who hailed the award as a victory for democracy in Yemen.

Ban has never congratulated last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, jailed Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo. Human rights groups criticized Ban for not publicly supporting Liu. The Chinese government voiced outrage after the award went to Liu.

