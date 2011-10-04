- Three scientists, Saul Perlmutter, Brian Schmidt and Adam Riess, won the 2011 Nobel Prize for Physics for the discovery of the accelerating expansion of the universe through observations of exploding stars, the prize committee said on Tuesday.

Perlmutter won half of the 10 million Swedish crown ($1.5 million) prize and the other half was split between Brian Schmidt and U.S. scientist Adam Riess.

In 1901 the very first Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Wilhelm Roentgen for his discovery of X-rays. In recent years, the prize has been awarded for both pioneering discoveries and groundbreaking inventions.

It has now been awarded 105 times since 1901. John Bardeen was the only Nobel Laureate who was awarded the Nobel physics prize twice, in 1956 and 1972.

Here is a list of the winners in the last 10 years:

2011

Saul Perlmutter (United States)

Brian Schmidt (United States/Australia)

Adam Riess (United States)

2010

Konstantin Novoselov (Britain/Russia)

Andre Geim (Netherlands)

2009

Charles Kao (Britain, United States)

Willard Boyle (Canada, United States)

George Smith (United States)

2008

Yoichiro Nambu (United States)

Makoto Kobayashi (Japan)

Toshihide Maskawa (Japan)

2007

Albert Fert (France)

Peter Gruenberg (Germany)

2006

John Mather (United States)

George Smoot (United States)

2005

Roy Glauber (United States)

John Hall (United States)

Theodor Haensch (Germany)

2004

David Gross (United States)

David Politzer (United States)

Frank Wilczek (United States)

2003

Alexei Abrikosov (Russia, United States)

Vitaly Ginzburg (Russia)

Anthony Leggett (Britain, United States)

2002

Raymond Davis (United States)

Masatoshi Koshiba (Japan)

Riccardo Giacconi (United States)

