Egypt unearths part of ancient King Khufu's boat
CAIRO A plank of wood believed to be from the boat of an ancient Egyptian king has been unearthed near the Great Pyramid at Giza, archaeologists said on Wednesday.
MINSK The Belarussian recipient of the Nobel prize for literature charged Russia on Thursday with carrying out an "invasion" of Ukraine by backing separatists in its eastern regions.
Author Svetlana Alexievich, who was awarded the prize for her portrayal of life in the former Soviet Union, said she had wept when she saw photographs of those shot dead during street protests in Kiev in February 2014 against a Moscow-leaning president.
The subsequent pro-Russian separatist uprising in eastern territories, which has killed over 8,000 people, was a result of foreign interference, she said, pointing the finger at Russia.
"It is occupation, a foreign invasion," she said at a press briefing after the announcement of her win.
"I love the good Russian world, the humanitarian Russian world, but I do not love the Russian world of Beria, Stalin and Shoigu," she said, referring to Soviet leader Josef Stalin, the security chief responsible for Stalin-era mass purges, Lavrenty Beria, and the current Russian defense minister, Sergei Shoigu.
Ukraine and NATO accuse Russia of sending troops and weapons to separatist rebels in the east, a charge Russia denies.
Much of Alexievich's work chronicles the impact of conflict, including narratives about women during the Second World War and a portrayal of the Soviet Union's war in Afghanistan told from the perspective of ordinary citizens.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
CAIRO A plank of wood believed to be from the boat of an ancient Egyptian king has been unearthed near the Great Pyramid at Giza, archaeologists said on Wednesday.
Self-taught sculptor Emanuel Santos defended his grinning bust of Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday, telling his thousands of online detractors he had followed the soccer star's instructions down to the last wrinkle.