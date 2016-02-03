Noble Corp Plc (NE.N) reported a quarterly adjusted profit lower than analyst had expected, and its shares slid more than 7 percent in trading after the bell.

Net income, excluding charges, was 52 cents per share for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, while analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 58 cents.

Noble's average day rate, or the amount an oil company pays a drilling contractor to operate a rig on daily basis, fell 4.6 percent from the previous quarter to $367,953, weighing on the impact of slightly higher average fleet utilization.

Deteriorating utilization and day rates for rigs are still weighing on the offshore drilling market, forcing companies to cut costs to preserve margins.

Noble said it reduced its fourth-quarter contract drilling service costs by 3 percent from the previous quarter.

"Ongoing cost control measures are likely to result in further reductions in 2016," Chief Executive David Williams said.

With no recovery of commodity prices in sight, exploration and production companies continue to reduce their spending, particularly in the offshore market due to high cost of drilling offshore.

The outlook for offshore market remains challenging, with companies retiring rigs to preserve cash to survive the downturn.

Noble said it had retired two rigs the fourth quarter, bringing total retirements since 2014 to five rigs.

The company recorded an after-tax charge of $418 million relating to the impairment and some corporate assets.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $152 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $609.6 million, or $2.44 per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 6.6 percent to $857.7 million.

Up to Wednesday's close of $7.56, Noble's shares had fallen about 56 percent over last 12 months, compared with a 44 percent fall in S&P 500 Oil & Gas Drilling index .SPLRCOILD over the same period. After the close of trading the share price slid to $7.

(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and David Gregorio)