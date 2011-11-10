SINGAPORE Commodities giant Noble Group's (NOBG.SI) first quarterly loss in more than a decade and the shock resignation of its chief executive sent its Singapore-listed shares plunging on Thursday, wiping about $2 billion off its market value.

Noble's loss highlights the difficulties faced by commodities companies during a time of major price fluctuations as the world economy slows.

The Hong Kong-based company's problems are compounded, analysts said, by uncertainty surrounding founder Richard Elman, who is already in his 70s and had been cutting back on his roles at the company.

Elman will now run the company until a successor to departing CEO Ricardo Leiman is named, Noble said late on Wednesday.

"They are going through a tough phase and they are losing their captain at the helm, so this adds to the uncertainty in the market," said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research, who downgraded Noble to sell and cut the target price to S$1.16 from S$1.78.

At 0650 GMT (1:50 a.m. ET), Noble shares tumbled 27 percent at S$1.175, having fallen earlier to around a two-and-a-half-year low of S$1.16. The broader Straits Times Index .FTSTI dropped 2.9 percent.

China Investment Corp CIC.UL, which bought a 14.5 percent stake in Noble for $850 million in 2009, is now sitting on a paper loss of about 45 percent. CIC is China's sovereign wealth fund. South Korea's sovereign wealth fund, Korea Investment Corp, is also a shareholder of Noble.

"The sudden departure of Ricardo Leiman, who was selected following a global head-hunt increases uncertainty on the group's strategy going forward," HSBC said in a report.

Leiman had been CEO since January 2010 after serving as chief operating officer.

His sudden exit follows other recent management changes at Noble, including the departure of previous executive chairman, Toby Brown, and long-time chief financial officer, Stephen J. Marzo.

Officials with Noble did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Elman, who founded Noble in 1986, has more than 50 years of experience in the physical commodities trading industry. He previously spent 10 years with Phibro as regional director of its Asia operations.

Noble is often compared with Singapore-listed Olam International (OLAM.SI) and New York-listed Bunge Ltd (BG.N), both of which are global players in agricultural commodities. In hard commodities, Noble's largest rival is Glencore International Plc (GLEN.L).

SURPRISE LOSS

Noble on Wednesday posted a net loss of $17.5 million for the three months ended September due to unrealized mark-to-market losses, reversing a $157 million net profit a year earlier.

Its result came after U.S. agribusiness and trading firm Cargill Inc CARG.UL posted a 66 percent drop in quarterly profit.

"Going forward, we see low earnings visibility as well as margin volatility given that macro economic conditions remain very fluid," Lee Wen Ching, an analyst at CIMB Research, said of Noble.

Analysts said Noble's twin bombshells on Wednesday could torpedo the planned listing of its agricultural unit, Noble Agri, which just obtained in-principle approval for a main board listing on the Singapore Exchange.

Two sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Noble added Citigroup (C.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) as bookrunners for the planned $700 million IPO of its agriculture business next year alongside JPMorgan (JPM.N).

(Editing by Saeed Azhar, Miyoung Kim and Matt Driskill)