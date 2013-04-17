Noble Corp (NE.N), owner of the world's third-largest offshore drilling fleet, reported on Wednesday a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the company put some of its struggles with maintenance behind it.

Fleet utilization improved to 86 percent from 83 percent the previous quarter, Noble said.

"While our performance improved in the quarter, achieving further reductions in downtime and improving operational performance remain key objectives for the company," Chief Executive David Williams said in a statement.

First-quarter net profit rose to $150 million, or 59 cents per share, from $120 million, or 47 cents per share, a year before. Revenue grew 22 percent to $971 million. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Noble shares rose 1 percent to $35.31 in after-hours trading following the results, after falling 3.5 percent in the regular session on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Bernard Orr and Leslie Adler)