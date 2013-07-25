U.S. oil and gas company Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N) on Thursday reported quarterly earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations because oil production was hurt by downtime and stormy weather.

"Production in the second quarter of 2013 was impacted by third-party facility downtime in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as late winter storms in Colorado," Noble said in a statement.

Profit in the second quarter was $377 million, or $1.04 per share, compared with $292 million, or 79 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items the Houston company reported earnings of 69 cents per share. Wall Street analysts on average had expected a profit of 74 cents per share.

Analysts at Houston-based energy investment bank Tudor Pickering Holt characterized the results as weak and said Noble's U.S. oil production fell short of their forecasts.

Oil and gas sales volumes from continuing operations rose 24 percent to 260,000 barrels oil equivalent (boe) per day.

