Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
HELSINKI Nokia will unveil new models in its Asha range of mid-tier phones, after first-quarter results showed a sharp fall in sales of mobile phones while management focused on boosting sales of Lumia smartphones.
"We are continuing to renew our portfolio, which includes plans to announce innovation and new products in the Asha line in the days immediately ahead," Chief Executive Stephen Elop told investors at an annual general meeting on Tuesday.
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.