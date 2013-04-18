Amazon blames human error for cloud-service disruption
Amazon.com Inc blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in widespread glitches for its clients from news sites to government services on Tuesday.
HELSINKI Nokia's Chief Executive Stephen Elop said tougher competition was the main reason behind the fall in sales of regular mobile phones.
Nokia reported earlier that its mobile phone sales in the first quarter slumped 31 percent from a year earlier to 1.59 billion euros, a sharper drop than the 14 percent decline that analysts expected in a Reuters poll.
NEW YORK Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp is nearing an agreement to plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges and pay hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties over allegations it violated U.S. laws that restrict sale of U.S. technology to Iran, a person familiar with the matter said.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN/ZURICH Japan's Toshiba Corp is preparing a potential $2 billion divestment of smart meter group Landis+Gyr, hoping to rake in capital after a major writedown on its U.S. nuclear unit last month, three people familiar with the matter said.