Twitter numbers paint grim profitability picture
Twitter Inc's desultory earnings report on Thursday show a company with no evident path to profitability, as core costs climb more quickly than revenue while user growth stagnates.
HELSINKI Phone makers depending on Google Inc's Android software should worry about the Web search leader's deal to buy Motorola Mobility, the head of rival Nokia said on Wednesday.
Nokia has teamed up with Google arch-rival Microsoft for mobile phone software, while phone makers such as Samsung Electronics, HTC Corp and Motorola have bet on Android.
But Google's plan to buy Motorola for $12.5 billion has generated some analyst concern about whether Motorola will get preferential treatment over rivals Samsung and HTC. Nokia Chief Executive Stephen Elop said these concerns may be justified.
"If I happened to be someone who was an Android manufacturer or an operator, or anyone with a stake in that environment, I would be picking up my phone and calling certain executives at Google and say 'I see signs of danger ahead,'" Elop told a Helsinki seminar.
As for Nokia, Elop appeared to suggest that Google's move reinforced the logic for Nokia's agreement with Microsoft
"The very first reaction I had was very clearly the importance of the third ecosystem and the importance of the partnership that we announced on February 11, it is more clear than ever before," Elop said.
He also said that since the February announcement of the deal with Microsoft, there are now 25,000 to 30,000 applications delivered for the upcoming platform.
Before Elop become CEO of Nokia last year, he was president of Microsoft's Business Division.
(Reporting by Jossi Rosendahl. Writing by Sinead Carew. Editing by Robert MacMillan)
Twitter Inc's desultory earnings report on Thursday show a company with no evident path to profitability, as core costs climb more quickly than revenue while user growth stagnates.
Snap Inc, owner of the popular Snapchat app, said it expected to spend $1 billion over the next five years to use Amazon.com Inc's cloud services, in addition to the $2 billion cloud contract it already has with Google .
SYDNEY Macquarie Group and ING Direct on Friday said they would start using Apple Inc's mobile payment service in Australia this month, hoping to snatch market share from the major retail banks through digital technology.