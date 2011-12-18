Mobile app helps China recover hundreds of missing children
BEIJING A mobile app helped Chinese authorities recover hundreds of missing children last year, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, in a country where child trafficking is rampant.
HELSINKI Stephen Elop, the first non-Finn to run Nokia, on Sunday quashed rumors the cellphone maker could move its headquarters to the United States from Espoo, a suburb of the Finnish capital Helsinki.
"As long as I am the CEO the headquarters is in Espoo," Elop told national broadcaster YLE. "That's our home, our sense of belonging."
Canadian Elop was enticed in September 2010 from his post as president of Microsoft's Business Division to lead Nokia and halt its decline.
The company has since cut thousands of jobs in its homeland, raising fears it could also move its headquarters.
SYDNEY Chinese online retailer Alibaba Group opened its Australian and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne on Saturday, its first expansion in the region as it seeks to tap growing global demand for products from the two countries.
BEIJING Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.