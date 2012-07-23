LONDON Nokia is considering ripping up its traditional mass marketing strategy ahead of the unveiling of its new Windows 8 smartphone in the autumn, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The mobile phone maker has entered secret negotiations with European operators about forming an exclusive opportunity to launch a smartphone using the Windows 8 platform from Microsoft.

Operators that have held talks with Nokia include France Telecom, although no deal has yet been struck, according to the FT.

Nokia's usual sales approach, which relies on trying to get as many phones in as many hands as possible across all channels immediately, would be ditched in favor of partnerships that would help create dedicated support for its smartphones, initially through one or two networks in Europe, the FT said.

The newspaper cited one person with knowledge of the talks as saying these relationship will also offer the operator a financial stake in the success of the range.

