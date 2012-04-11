STOCKHOLM Mobile phone maker Nokia warned its phone business would post losses in the first and the second quarter as tough competition hurts it at a time of product revamp, sending its shares sharply lower.

Shares in Nokia fell more than 11 percent after warning.

COMMENT:

MIKAEL RAUTANEN, INDERES

"This was a very rough warning."

"I would have expected that by the second quarter the slide would have been stopped, but now it seems that the first quarter was horrible and the second quarter even worse."

"The Lumia sales, two million something, were half of what I expected."

"This poured a lot of cold water on investors and I think the stock is reacting accordingly."

THOMAS LANGER, WEST LB

"It's a disaster. What we can say with regards to the smart phone segment (is that) shipments of Symbian devices are declining faster than we anticipated and I think that was maybe the single most important risk with regard to the Nokia model: that the ramp up of Lumia devices is not fast enough to compensate for the shortfall in Symbian shipments."

"Message number two is that the ASP of Lumia devices is much, much lower that what we have had in our model. We were looking at roughly 288 euros and they pointed to 220 euros.

"So the point here is, even with a high degree of price aggressiveness, they can't compensate for the lack of demand for Symbian devices."

"So we can forget about Q1, and we can forget about Q2."

"In Q3 we will have the iPhone 5 and the Galaxy S3 and so on, so EPS for 2012 is now somewhere in limbo. I think they need to start the second or maybe the third phase of a restructuring program. It's a very difficult situation for them."

PETE CUNNINGHAM, CANALYS

"It (Nokia) was always going to have a tough few quarters ahead of it. The main problem is that appetite for Symbian handsets has evaporated and it can't ramp up Windows Phone volumes quick enough."

BEN WOOD, CCS INSIGHT

"This comes as little surprise - Nokia is still in transition and with Symbian volumes having fallen away more dramatically than expected and Windows Phone still ramping, the first two quarters of 2012 were always going to be challenging."

"Nokia's challenges have been exacerbated by rampant competition - notably from Apple and Samsung who are extracting a disproportionate amount of margin from the industry at present."

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)