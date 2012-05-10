HELSINKI A British court dismissed Nokia's appeal against a June 2011 High Court ruling which found the Finnish mobile phone maker was infringing a patent of Germany's IPCom.

Nokia said the dismissal would not affect its sales in Britain, although IPCom said it would still seek an injunction on sales of Nokia phones in Britain.

Last June a court in London ruled the 100A patent held by IPCom was valid, marking a major victory for the German firm in its long legal battle with Finnish phone maker.

Nokia and IPCom have been fighting in several courts for five years over the patents and Nokia has said IPCom's licensing fee demands are excessive and unjustifiable.

