HELSINKI Patent firm Sisvel International has bought a portfolio of more than 450 patents and applications from Nokia NOK1V.HE for an undisclosed sum, mostly in wireless technology.

Nokia said the sale was a normal part of managing its intellectual property, which includes more than 30,000 individual patents and applications.

"Nokia's focus on active portfolio management ensures ongoing monetization of our valuable intellectual property," the Finnish phone maker said in a statement, without disclosing any financial details.

