U.S. judge rejects Google email scanning settlement
A federal judge has rejected Google's proposed class-action settlement with non-Gmail users who said it illegally scanned their emails to Gmail users to create targeted advertising.
HELSINKI Finnish telecommunications gear maker Nokia NOK1V.HE said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. -based SAC Wireless, which installs wireless network equipment.
SAC Wireless, based in Schaumburg, Illinois, has roughly 450 employees and has worked with major telecom operators, Nokia said in a statement.
Nokia said that the acquisition would help Nokia win market share in network implementation. It did not reveal the purchase price.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
A federal judge has rejected Google's proposed class-action settlement with non-Gmail users who said it illegally scanned their emails to Gmail users to create targeted advertising.
LONDON The British government has referred Rupert Murdoch's planned 11.7 billion pound ($14.4 billion) takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal is in the public interest.
HANOI Vietnam on Thursday called on all companies doing business there to stop advertising on YouTube, Facebook and other social media until they find a way to halt the publication of "toxic" anti-government information.