The flagship store of Finnish mobile phone manufacturer Nokia is pictured in Helsinki September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sari Gustafsson

HELSINKI Finnish telecommunications gear maker Nokia NOK1V.HE said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. -based SAC Wireless, which installs wireless network equipment.

SAC Wireless, based in Schaumburg, Illinois, has roughly 450 employees and has worked with major telecom operators, Nokia said in a statement.

Nokia said that the acquisition would help Nokia win market share in network implementation. It did not reveal the purchase price.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)