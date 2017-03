A photo illustration of a man silhouetted against a Nokia logo in the central Bosnian town of Zenica January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

HELSINKI Finnish telecoms network gear maker Nokia NOK1V.HE said on Monday that it had closed the acquisition of U.S. -based SAC Wireless and that it expected clear revenue synergies from the purchase.

About 500 SAC Wireless employees were transferred to Nokia in the deal, Nokia said, but did not disclose its value.

