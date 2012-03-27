MOSCOW Russian mid-sized lender Nomos Bank NMOS.MM NMOSq.L posted on Tuesday a 35 percent rise in 2011 net profit, which came in above expectations, while its loan portfolio grew by a third over the year.

The company reported full-year net profit of 10 billion roubles ($345 million) compared to a 7.4 billion rouble profit the previous year. The figure refers to profit attributable to the equity holders of its parent company.

Nomos, which raised $782 million in an initial public offering in London and Moscow last year, had been expected to post net income of 9.4 billion roubles for the year and 3.6 billion roubles for the fourth quarter alone.

Nomos' shares rose 1.94 percent to 814.5 roubles.

($1 = 28.9975 Russian roubles)

(Reporting By Megan Davies)