TOKYO Nomura Holdings (8604.T) Chief Financial Officer Junko Nakagawa said on Thursday it is hard at this point to estimate damage to its business from an insider trading scandal.

Nakagawa also told at a news conference that Japan's largest brokerage does not have any plans to implement additional cost cuts on top of the $1.2 billion cost cut efforts announced earlier.

Nomura CEO Kenichi Watanabe and his top lieutenant, Takumi Shibata, will resign to take responsibility for leaks of insider information to clients of its brokerage unit, people with knowledge of the shake-up said earlier.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Michael Watson)