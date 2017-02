A woman is seen through a glass window at Nomura Securities branch in Tokyo July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Nomura Holdings (8604.T), Japan's biggest brokerage, is set to buy a China unit of GE Capital that will help it expand into Asia's largest economy, a source familiar with the matter said.

The deal for GE Capital Finance (China), if approved by regulators, would allow Nomura to offer yuan-denominated products to customers, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal is not yet public.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

A Nomura spokesman declined to comment.

