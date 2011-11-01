TOKYO The market conditions that drove Nomura Holdings (8604.T) to its first quarterly loss in 2-1/2 years are just about as tough as during the 2008 financial crisis, the head of the Japanese investment bank's wholesale division said on Tuesday.

"I've been in the business a long time, many decades, and I certainly can't remember a time when there was a single quarter that we saw such adverse market conditions," Jesse Bhattal told Reuters in an interview.

"It is pretty similar to the financial crisis."

Earlier on Tuesday Nomura posted a net loss of 46.1 billion yen ($591 million) for the July-September quarter.

It was Nomura's first quarterly loss since January-March 2009, when it lost 215.8 billion yen due to heavy costs to integrate the Asian and European operations of failed Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers which it bought in 2008.

Nomura's results were dragged down by the wholesale division, which suffered a pretax loss of 73 billion yen on a sharp drop-off in client trading and equity financing deals amid the a slump in global stock markets.

Helped by a $1.2 billion cost-cutting drive, Bhattal said the wholesale division should be able to re-establish a profitable structure by the end of the current financial year in March 2012.

