TOKYO Nomura Holdings (8604.T), Japan's biggest brokerage, is set to buy a China unit of GE Capital that will help it expand into Asia's largest economy, the Wall Street journal reported.

Acquiring the business will allow it to underwrite stock and bond transactions in China, putting it on an equal footing with rivals such as Goldman Sachs (GS.N), the paper said.

Nomura is still waiting for China's financial regulators to approve the deal, the WSJ said.

