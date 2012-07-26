TOKYO Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) said on Thursday there is a high possibility that insider information on share underwriting was leaked in more cases that the three already identified.

Japan's largest securities house said it has appointed the head of its securities unit, Koji Nagai, as its new CEO in place of Kenichi Watanabe, who is stepping down over the insider scandal.

Nagai will continue as head of the brokerage unit.

It also said it has appointed Atsushi Yoshikawa, head of U.S. operations, as its new COO, replacing Takumi Shibata.

The management changes will become effective on August 1, while Nomura awaits possible sanctions from Japan's Financial Services Agency over the scandal.

