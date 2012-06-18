Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
TOKYO The Japanese government's sale of shares in Japan Tobacco (2914.T), which could raise some $6 billion, will be handled by JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Daiwa Securities (8601.T) and Mizuho Securities, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.
Nomura Holdings (8604.T), under investigation for insider trading, was not selected despite its leading position in underwriting shares in Japan.
The offering in Japan Tobacco, the world's third-largest cigarette company, is expected to rank as one of Japan's largest share sales of recent years.
Nine investment banks were shortlisted earlier this month from 12 banks that submitted bids.
The ministry is planning to cut the government's stake in Japan Tobacco to one-third from half to raise money to help fund reconstruction efforts in areas devastated by last year's earthquake and tsunami.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Michael Watson)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.