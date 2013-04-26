People walk behind a signboard of Nomura Securities outside its branch in Tokyo April 25, 2013. Nomura Holdings Inc said its quarterly profit jumped by 273 percent on Friday as Japan's largest brokerage cashed in on the surge in domestic shares and booked a one-off gain on... REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) reported its highest quarterly profit in seven years on Friday as Japan's largest brokerage cashed in on the surge in domestic shares and booked a one-off gain on the sale of a property affiliate's stock.

Japan's Nikkei stock average has rallied about 60 percent since mid-November, inflating profits across the brokerage sector, on hopes the aggressive policies of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, known as "Abenomics", would revive the economy.

Nomura reported a net profit of 82.4 billion yen ($828.22 million) for the January-March quarter, marking its best performance since it booked a 128.6 billion yen profit in January-March 2006, prior to its acquisition of parts of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

The result was higher than the consensus for a 55 billion yen profit calculated from the average of four analysts surveyed by Reuters. Quarterly revenues rose 27 percent to 720 billion yen.

Like other brokerages, Nomura has benefited from a jump in stock commissions and sales of mutual funds. During the January-March quarter daily trading value on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was three-fourths higher than a year earlier, while mutual funds last month saw the largest net inflow in nearly six years.

Nomura's profit was also lifted by a 50 billion yen gain on its stake in Nomura Real Estate Holdings (3231.T), including 12 billion yen on a stock offering that cut its stake in the property developer and a 38 billion yen unrealized gain on its remaining holding in the firm.

While underpinned by unusually strong market conditions, the solid quarter is a feather in the cap of chief executive Koji Nagai, who took the top job last year in the wake of an insider trading scandal vowing to rebuild Nomura from "the ground up".

Nomura is still working through a $1 billion cost-cutting program announced by Nagai in September. The cuts are focused on its equities and investment banking operations with Europe bearing nearly half of the planned reductions.

Nomura does not issue annual profit forecasts. For the current year through March 2014, Nomura is expected to record a net profit of 145 billion yen, 36 percent above the result for the just ended year, according to the average of 11 analysts.

Nomura also announced on Friday that it would buy back up to 35 billion yen worth of its own shares to be used in a stock option scheme.

Nomura's shares closed down 0.65 percent on Friday before its earnings were released.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Matt Driskill)