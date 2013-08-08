Fast-casual restaurant chain Noodles & Co's (NDLS.O) muted forecast for the current year disappointed investors, sending shares of the newly public company down 5 percent in after-hours trading.

The company forecast a full-year profit of 39-41 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 39 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"That's something that was a little bit lower than what buy-siders expected," Wedbush Securities analyst Nick Setyan told Reuters.

Chief Executive Kevin Reddy said the restaurant industry slowed and decelerated a little bit in July from June.

"We saw a similar kind of slowing and deceleration," Reddy told Reuters.

The company said it expects comparable restaurant sales growth of about 3 percent for the year.

"If you're going to take that at face value there's going to be a deceleration in (comparable restaurant sales) growth as the year progresses," Setyan said.

However, Reddy said on a post-earnings call with analysts: "The prudent (same-restaurant sales) guidance is to stay with the 3 percent."

Noodles, which opened its first restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1995, surprised Wall Street with a strong market debut in June, prompting comparisons with leading fast-casual chains such as Panera Bread Co (PNRA.O) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N).

Chipotle last month reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by a 5.5 percent rise in same restaurant sales.

Noodles operates more than 340 restaurants and serves pasta and noodle dishes inspired by world cuisines. Most dishes are priced at around $8, according to the company's website.

The company said second-quarter net income fell to $0.1 million from $2.2 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Noodles earned 13 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 12 cents per share.

Revenue rose 18.2 percent to $89.2 million in the quarter ended July 2, beating market estimates of $88.1 million.

System-wide comparable restaurant sales rose 4.4 percent.

Noodles shares were trading at $45 after the bell. They had closed at $47.27 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

By Thursday's close, the shares have risen about 160 percent from its IPO price of $18.

(Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)