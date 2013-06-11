STOCKHOLM The chairman of Nordea (NDA.ST), the Nordic region's biggest bank, said on Tuesday that dividends were a preferable way to distribute excess cash to shareholders and that buybacks should only be used if the share price was clearly undervalued.

Bjorn Wahlroos - also chairman of Finnish insurance and investment group Sampo SAMAS.HE, Nordea's largest shareholder - told Reuters in an interview that the bank was on the way to having too much capital.

Swedish banks are some of Europe's most well capitalized lenders, with between 13 percent to 18 percent core tier one capital ratios. That is well above a 10 percent minimum required by industry regulators.

Returning cash through buybacks, however, was not the "run-of-the-mill" option for Nordea, Wahlroos said.

Nordea Chief Executive Christian Clausen said in March that options on returning cash to shareholders included increasing the dividend payout ratio, paying a special dividend or buying back shares.

Wahlroos referred to Sampo's own stance on buybacks over the last decade, saying it had only opted to buy back shares when they were clearly undervalued.

"We think buybacks should be used very responsibly and in reflection of a serious, or should I say considered, evaluation of the share price," he said in Nordea's headquarters in the Swedish capital.

"We view dividends as the sort of normal way of distributing excess capital to shareholders."

Nordea's shares, which closed at 78.75 crowns on Tuesday, are up 27 percent in the year to date, compared with a 3.9 percent rise in the EuroStoxx 600 Banks .SX7P index in the same period.

NO ACQUISITION SPREE

Wahlroos forecast slow economic growth but less volatility for Europe and said the new banking landscape meant consolidation in Sweden would stay off the table for the next few years.

Sampo made its first big investment in Nordea in 2007, a time when consolidation was very much on the agenda for the sector, and Wahlroos said Nordea was the most obvious partner to participate in any consolidation in Sweden then.

But Europe's sovereign debt woes and a tough new era of regulation has dramatically changed that picture.

"Even if one were to go on an acquisition spree, there is nothing to buy," he said. "The answer is no. It's a double no. There is nothing to buy, and we're not interested."

Wahlroos, who is 60 years old and is part of the Swedish speaking minority in Finland, took over as Nordea chairman in 2011 and is one of the region's highest profile financial industry figures, known for his outspoken views.

Given the outlook for Europe, Wahlroos said, now was not the time to move into new markets or experiment with new types of business. "This is a time that favors efficiency and stability," he said.

He saw Nordea's return on equity improving slightly from the 11.6 percent of 2012. If policy rates move above 2 percent or to 3 percent, Nordea would be able to immediately reach its 15 percent profitability target, he said.

Wahlroos repeated his view that Sampo, which owns 21 percent in Nordea, was not keen to go past 25 percent.

"...we are basically not financially interested in increasing our position," he said.

The Swedish state is the second-biggest owner in Nordea with a 13.5 percent stake which the center-right coalition government has said it is keen to offload.

The market has been rife with speculation about a state sale ahead of an election in 2014. Wahlroos would not speculate, except to say any sale would probably be made through an accelerated book-building process and would have no impact on the bank's activities.

The state last sold a 6.3 percent stake in February 2011 at 74.5 Swedish crowns per share for a total of 19 billion Swedish crowns ($2.88 billion). ($1 = 6.5872 Swedish crowns)

(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)