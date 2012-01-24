STOCKHOLM Nordea (NDA.ST), the Nordic region's biggest bank by value, posted fourth-quarter operating profit that topped forecasts thanks to strong trading results, but trouble areas in Denmark and shipping led to bigger-than-expected credit losses.

Nordea, one of Europe's top 10 lenders, slashed its dividend by 10 percent from the previous year to 0.26 euro and said it saw tough times ahead.

"2011 has been a turbulent year for states, banks and many of our customers. 2012 looks just as challenging," Chief Executive Christian Clausen said.

The bank has been seen as increasingly vulnerable to developments in Denmark -- which may be headed for its second recession in less than a year -- and to the shipping sector, which suffers from overcapacity.

Operating profit for the period fell 4 percent to 1.03 billion euros ($1.34 billion), compared with a forecast for 953 million in a Reuters poll in which estimates were in a 827-1,346 million range.

Nordea shares rose 1.6 percent by 3:05 a.m. ET, outperforming a 0.5 percent fall in the broader European banking index .SX7P

Mats Anderson, an analyst at Cheuvreux, said both net interest income and expenses developed positively, with trading the strongest contributor.

"At the same time one can note that credit losses are a little higher than expected, and the dividend is down 10 percent," he added.

Swedish banks have served as a safe haven during the European debt crisis, outperforming their regional peers .SX7P by a good margin in the past year thanks to adequate levels of capital and robust regional growth.

But analysts say that dark clouds are rapidly approaching and that Nordic banks may start losing their appeal as the region starts to slow.

Sweden and Norway's economies are expected to slow this year due to turbulent financial markets and a high risk of recession in the euro zone.

Nordea's net loan losses in the fourth quarter were 263 million euros compared with an expected 152 million, a factor that could weigh on other Nordic banks which are set to report in the weeks ahead.

Jyske Bank analyst Christian Hede wrote to clients that the result was a better-than-expected finish to "a very difficult year" but noted that writedowns were higher than forecast.

CAPITAL CONCERNS

Aside from Denmark and shipping, analysts have also focused on Nordea's low level of core tier one capital relative to peers. It had a core tier one capital ratio of 11.2 percent in the quarter, up a touch from 11.0 percent in the third quarter.

It is the only of the four Swedish banks to fall short of the 12 percent core capital being demanded by Sweden's regulator by 2015 in an effort to protect taxpayers from any future bailouts.

That factor has weighed heavily on its share price. Nordea shares have fallen one-third in the past year compared with a near 20 percent drop in the Nordic banking index .TBNKF.

Analysts have said repeatedly that the bank's profitability target looks out of reach in the new regulatory environment.

But Clausen said the bank would stick to a return on equity target of 15 percent in a "normalised economy" with higher interest rates, and based on capital requirements of 11 percent.

"The Swedish capital requirements differ from these assumptions, but before the European levels are known and the funding and liquidity regulation is finalized, it is difficult to foresee the full effect of this deviation," he said.

In an effort to keep a lid on costs and get closer to its profitability goals, Nordea announced plans last August to slash about 6 percent of its staff.

($1 = 0.7665 euro)

(Additional reporting by Mette Fraende in Copenhagen; Editing by Dan Lalor and Helen Massy-Beresford)