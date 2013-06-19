STOCKHOLM Finnish insurance group Sampo SAMAS.HE held back from buying more shares in biggest Nordic bank Nordea (NDA.ST) during a sale of stock by the Swedish state, a Sampo spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Swedish government earlier completed a sale of 260 million shares at 75 crowns each to raise $3.0 billion. Sampo is the biggest shareholder in Nordea at 21.4 percent.

"Sampo didn't buy any shares in the transaction. We always said we might buy a little to facilitate the transactions if need be. Demand was, however, very strong. There was no need for us to participate," said Sampo head of investor relations and group communications Jarmo Salonen in an emailed comment.

(Reporting by Mia Shanley, editing by Patrick Lannin)