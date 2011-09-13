Yum Brands profit tops expectations as KFC, Taco Bell deliver
Yum Brands Inc reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by refranchising efforts and strong sales at its KFC and Taco Bell restaurants.
Nordion Inc NDN.TO NDZ.N, one of the world's largest suppliers of medical isotopes, reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, as medical isotopes revenue rose 80 percent.
Earnings from continuing operations were $4.7 million, or 7 cents a share, in the company's first third quarter, ended July 31, compared with a year-earlier loss of $8.7 million, or 13 cents a share.
Revenue from continuing operations rose 39 percent to $66.8 million.
Medical isotopes revenue for the quarter came in at $21.4 million, compared with $11.9 million last year.
Nordian's shares were up 1 percent in after-hours trade, after closing at C$8.78 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
NEW YORK News and information company Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday but missed expectations on revenue and its stock opened down more than 2 percent.
LOS ANGELES Dunkin' Brands Group Inc , owner of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands, on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and issued a conservative 2017 forecast that analysts said left room for improvement.