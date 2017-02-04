A pair of Ivanka Trump-branded trousers is seen for sale at off-price retailer Winners in Toronto, Ontario, Canada February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Ivanka Trump-branded blouses and trousers are seen for sale at off-price retailer Winners in Toronto, Ontario, Canada February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

An Ivanka Trump-branded blouse is seen for sale at off-price retailer Winners in Toronto, Ontario, Canada February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The department store operator will be reducing the amount of Ivanka Trump merchandise it stocks, though some inventory could remain for now, Bloomberg said, citing the person.

Nordstrom decided not to buy the Ivanka Trump brand for this season based on the brand's performance, a Nordstrom spokesperson said.

An Ivanka Trump brand spokesperson declined to comment.

