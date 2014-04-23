Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC.N) reported an 18 percent fall in quarterly profit as coal shipments dropped.
The company's net income fell to $368 million, or $1.17 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $450 million, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.
Net income in the prior-year quarter included a $60 million gain from a land sale.
Railway operating revenue dropped 1.8 percent to $2.69 billion. Revenue from coal shipments fell 15 percent.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.