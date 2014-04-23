U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC.N) reported an 18 percent fall in quarterly profit as coal shipments dropped.

The company's net income fell to $368 million, or $1.17 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $450 million, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.

Net income in the prior-year quarter included a $60 million gain from a land sale.

Railway operating revenue dropped 1.8 percent to $2.69 billion. Revenue from coal shipments fell 15 percent.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)