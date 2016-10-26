CHICAGO Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC.N), the No. 4 U.S. railroad, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected profit as a continuing cost-cutting drive offset a revenue drop of more than 7 percent and said it expected fourth-quarter freight volumes would be flat to slightly up after five consecutive quarters of declines.

Overall freight volumes at the Norfolk, Virginia-based company were down 4 percent in the third quarter from the previous year, lead by a 15 percent decline in coal.

Like other major U.S. railroads, Norfolk Southern has been struggling since early 2015 with a precipitous fall in coal freight as utilities have switched to burning cheaper natural gas. Coal exports also have been hurt by the strong U.S. dollar.

The railroad saw revenue decline in most of its businesses, with the exceptions of agriculture, which was flat, and metals and construction, which were up 2 percent.

Norfolk Southern reported net income of $460 million, or $1.55 per share, up 1.7 percent from $452 million, or $1.49 per share a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings per share of $1.45.

Revenue fell to $2.52 billion from $2.71 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $2.53 billion.

Norfolk Southern managed to offset freight declines in the quarter with a 10 percent reduction in costs, to $1.7 billion from $1.9 billion. It also benefited from a lower tax rate.

The railroad saw its operating ratio - or operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, a key metric for rail analysts and investors - improve to 67.5 percent from 69.7 percent a year earlier.

"As we move forward, we are well positioned for growth opportunities longer term and confident in our ability to drive shareholder value," Chief Executive James Squires said in a statement.

In morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange, Norfolk Southern shares were off 1.2 percent at $92.10.

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bill Trott)