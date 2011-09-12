MOSCOW Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM), the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, is likely to achieve a first half net profit above $2.5 billion on core earnings of $3.5 billion, chief executive Vladimir Strzhalkovsky said on Monday.

"The company is working stably and confidently ... preliminary results show that our financials are at roughly last year's level, with net profit a bit above $2.5 billion and EBITDA a bit above $3.5 billion," Strzhalkovsky said at the Reuters Investment Summit.

A year ago, Norilsk Nickel reported first half net profit of $2.35 billion and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $3.37 billion.

Strzhalkovsky said on Monday global nickel inventories were no longer declining, and that they had risen about 1-3 percent in the past 1.5 months.

"If in the past year to year-and-a-half they were declining, that has now stopped," Strzhalkovsky told the Summit on Monday. "And, they have started to increase by a tiny, barely noticeable amount. It is about 1-3 percent in the past month and a half."

The 57 year-old chief executive added that should per tonne prices decline by as much as $3,000, many producers would be working at a loss and could shut down.

Norilsk Nickel is widely considered to be the world's leading low-cost producer thanks to the high grades of ore in its Arctic mines, but the company does not reveal its output costs.

Strzhalkovsky also said prices could come under pressure if China sells stockpiles it has built up in order to support domestic industry.

Norilsk Nickel also produces significant quantities of platinum.

Strzhalkovsky also said he expects platinum to recover its traditional premium to gold which has been eroded in recent times.

(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers, Aleksandras Budrys, Melissa Akin; Editing by Andrew Callus)