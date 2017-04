WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Musician Ringo Starr said on Wednesday he was canceling a performance planned for June in Cary, North Carolina, in protest of a state law decried as discriminatory against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

"I'm sorry to disappoint my fans in the area, but we need to take a stand against this hatred," the former drummer for The Beatles said in a statement. "Spread peace and love."

