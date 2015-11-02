WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. A former student at Winston-Salem State University faces murder and weapons charges for the Homecoming weekend shooting death of a student on campus, authorities said on Monday.

Jarrett Jerome Moore, 21, of Charlotte, N.C. is charged with murder and possession of a weapon on school grounds in the death of Anthony White, Jr., 19, also of Charlotte, said Captain Catrina Thompson of the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Moore was arrested on Sunday after a brief chase with Charlotte police, initially on unrelated warrants, Thompson said. Police do not expect to make any other arrests in the case, she said. University officials said he was a student at the school in 2014 and 2015, but they were not sure when he left.

A second student, who has not been identified publicly, was hurt in the incident and is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Officials have declined to say why there is no charge related to those injuries.

They have also declined to discuss a motive for the shooting, which happened in a campus parking lot during the school’s Homecoming weekend.

“A pre-information technology major, Anthony was excited and enthusiastic about his future. He frequently shared inspirational messages on social media and was looking forward to a bright future,” University Chancellor Elwood L. Robinson said in a statement.

Students at the university held a prayer vigil Sunday night, but the school was operating on a normal schedule on Monday.

