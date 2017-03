WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill activated emergency sirens on Wednesday after police reported an "armed and dangerous" person on or near the campus, according to the school's Twitter account.

"The report is unconfirmed at this time, but the campus is asked to shelter in place," the school said in a subsequent alert to the campus.

