U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) (seated center) listens as her husband, Captain Mark Kelly speaks at his retirement ceremony with Vice President Joe Biden in the Secretary of War Suite in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/David Lienemann/The White House/Handout

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina Representative Gabrielle Giffords will begin two weeks of intensive therapy sessions in North Carolina on Monday as part of her continued recovery from a gunshot wound to the head earlier this year, her office said.

The Arizona congresswoman will work with a therapist in Asheville through November 4 during what her office described as a strictly rehabilitation-focused trip.

Giffords' office said the specialist has worked with her for several months in Houston, where she has been undergoing long-term therapy after the January 8 shooting spree in Tucson that killed six people and wounded 13 others, including her.

College dropout Jared Lee Loughner has been charged with 49 criminal counts in the rampage outside a supermarket where Giffords was meeting with constituents.

Giffords has no scheduled public appearances or events planned during her time in North Carolina, her office said.

North Carolina Governor Bev Perdue issued a statement welcoming Giffords to the state.

"Congresswoman Giffords' public service and courageous efforts to overcome the effects of her injuries are an inspiration to all Americans," Perdue said.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Jerry Norton)