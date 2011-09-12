RALEIGH, North Carolina The North Carolina House of Representatives voted 75-42 on Monday to put a constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage before voters next May.

North Carolina already has a statute barring same-sex marriage, but it is the only state in the South that has yet to make the ban part of its constitution.

The Republican-led effort is expected to win the necessary three-fifths approval in the Senate to put the issue on the ballot.

