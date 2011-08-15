RALEIGH, North Carolina Five North Carolina men accused of forming a local ring with plans to assist others in waging holy war abroad entered pleas of not guilty in federal court here on Monday.

The men were among a group first indicted in 2009 for conspiracy to carry out acts of terrorism, including training for and seeking to commit attacks in places like Kosovo, Jordan and the Gaza Strip.

The five who entered pleas on Monday are scheduled to stand trial in United States District Court in mid-September.

Four of the men -- Dylan Boyd, 24; Ziyad Yaghi, 23; Mohammad Omar Aly Hassan, 24; and Hysen Sherifi, 27 -- will be tried together.

The fifth, Anes Subasic, 35, who is representing himself and has been disruptive in pre-trial proceedings, is expected to be tried separately.

Two other men, including the alleged ringleader, Daniel Patrick Boyd, 41, and a son, Zakariya Boyd, 22, earlier accepted plea agreements and are awaiting sentencing.

The group, including the elder Boyd and his two sons, Dylan and Zakarriya, was indicted in July 2009.

The indictment said the elder Boyd, a Muslim covert, was a veteran of terrorist training camps in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Between 2006 and 2009, the indictment said, he conspired to recruit others "to advance violent jihad, including supporting and participating in terrorist activities abroad and committing acts of murder, kidnapping or maiming persons abroad."

The elder Boyd had been indicted for allegedly plotting an attack by the group on the U.S. Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia, but his plea did not include that specific charge.

