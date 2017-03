NEW YORK Berkshire Hathaway-owned BNSF said that the tank cars involved in a North Dakota oil train derailment Wednesday were unjacketed CPC-1232 models, the same model that has been targeted for phase-out within five years under federal safety rules announced last Friday.

BNSF in a statement acknowledged that a fire had occurred at the scene of the crash and confirmed that there were no injuries.

(Reporting By Edward McAllister and Jarret Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)